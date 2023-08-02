Left Menu

Coal India plans two thermal plants with Rs 21,547 cr investment in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh

MCL is also a CIL subsidiary.The company is planning to set up a 2x800 MW pithead plant thermal power plant near its Basundhara mines, in Sundergarh district, Odisha.The estimated project cost is Rs 15,947 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:58 IST
Coal India plans two thermal plants with Rs 21,547 cr investment in Odisha, Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is planing to set up two thermal plants with an investment totaling Rs 21,547 crore in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, an official statement said on Wednesday.

While one project is planned near Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, the other is at Sundergarh district, in Odisha.

''CIL has planned to set up two thermal power plants. One is being set up as a joint venture with the Madhya Pradesh government near Amarkantak,'' the Ministry of Coal said.

It will be a 1 x 660 MW plant at an estimated cost of Rs 5,600 crore, the Ministry said adding the project is in advanced stages of approval.

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of CIL, will invest Rs 857 crore as equity in the project to be implemented in a joint venture between SECL and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Ltd, it added.

The work on the project is likely to start by the end of this financial year and is likely to be completed by 2028.

The Ministry further said Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has set up Mahanadi Basin Power Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary. MCL is also a CIL subsidiary.

The company is planning to set up a 2x800 MW pithead plant thermal power plant near its Basundhara mines, in Sundergarh district, Odisha.

''The estimated project cost is Rs 15,947 crore. Work on the project is likely to start by the middle of the next year and likely to be completed by 2028,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023