Left Menu

NTPC, Hindalco Industries, Bajrang Power, Ispat bag coal mines in seventh round of auctions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:26 IST
NTPC, Hindalco Industries, Bajrang Power, Ispat bag coal mines in seventh round of auctions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC, Hindalco Industries, Bajrang Power and Ispat bagged one mine each during the seventh round of coal auctions.

NTPC Ltd bagged the North Dhadu (Eastern Part) coal block in Jharkhand, which has 439 Million Tonnes (MT) of coal reserves, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hindalco Industries bagged the Meenakshi West block in Odisha, which has 950 MT of coal reserves and Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd won the Pathora East Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh that has 110.40 MT of coal reserves.

''Upon operationalisation, these coal mines will generate an annual revenue of Rs 450 crore calculated at PRC (Peak Rate Capacity) of these coal mines (excluding partially explored coal mines). The mines will attract capital investment of Rs 600 crore and will provide employment to 5,408 people,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023