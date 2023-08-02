Nigeria cuts power supply to coup-hit Niger - state utility document
Updated: 02-08-2023
Power supply from Nigeria to Niger on the 80MW Birnin-Kebbi transmission line was down to zero on Wednesday, Niger state utility document showed.
The 15-nation ECOWAS bloc, which includes Nigeria, decided on Sunday to close borders with Niger, ban commercial flights and halt financial transactions following a military coup last week.
