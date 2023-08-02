“Govt taking stringent action against those indulging in vandalism, spreading violence”: Haryana Deputy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that the state government is taking stringent action against those who indulged in vandalism during the Nuh violence. While addressing a press conference here in the national capital, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government has taken action over the incidents in Mewat which has claimed six lives.

"Haryana Government took action over the incident in Mewat. Paramilitary was deployed and a permanent battalion of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) is also deployed there. The situation is under control today...Peace meetings have been held and I believe that all of us should do our duty to maintain peace...More than 40 FIRs have been registered, over 100 people were taken under Police custody and more than 90 people have even been arrested," Chautala said. "Haryana Government is taking stringent action against those who indulged in vandalism and spread violence," Chautala added.

Earlier in the day, Chautala said the yatra organisers in Nuh did not provide complete information to the district administration, which resulted in the violence. "The yatra organisers did not give complete information about the procession to the district administration, which resulted in the violence. Strict action will follow against those responsible for the incident," Chautala told reporters.

Meanwhile, the curbs on the movement of traffic were lifted and schools and colleges returned to normal functioning as the situation normalised in Nuh district, an official informed on Wednesday. Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Following the incidents of violence in Nuh Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that no accused will be spared and strict and justice for the victims and their families will be ensured. "Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured," he said, adding no action will be taken against those who are innocent.

Calling the violence that broke out in Nuh as "unfortunate" he said that the incident had led to the deaths of six people, including four civilians and two Home Guard personnel. (ANI)

