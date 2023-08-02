Left Menu

Adani group in talks to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:49 IST
Adani group in talks to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani group, led by billionaire Gauatm Adani, is in talks to acquire majority stakes in Sanghi Industries which is one of the leading cement manufacturers from western India, said an industry source.

This would be the first major deal by ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group after the report from Hidenburg, the short-selling firm which had alleged financial misconduct.

The talks are in the final stages of the negotiation and an announcement is expected soon, said the industry source.

If the deal is through, this would help Adani Cement, the second biggest manufacturer after UltraTech, to expand its capacity into the segment, which it had entered last September, after the acquisition of majority stakes in Ambuja Cement and its subsidiary ACC Ltd.

According to some media reports, in the deal, the enterprise value of Sanghi Industries is around USD 600 million and the Adani group would buy the promoters' stake.

The Promoter & Promoter Group hold a 72.72 per cent stake in Sanghi Industries as on June 30, 2023.

An e-mail sent to the Adani group remained unanswered.

Sanghi Cement has cement plants located at Kutch in Gujarat, which has a 6.6-MMTPA capacity clinker plant and a 6.1-MMTPA capacity cement Plant.

Adani Cement, led by Gautam Adani's son Karan Adani, has an installed capacity of nearly 70 MMTPA and is looking for aggressive expansion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ambuja Cement reported an increase of 31.2 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,135.46 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, led by volume growth and reduction in operating cost.

The company, now part of the Adani Group, had clocked a consolidated revenue from operations up 8.46 per cent to Rs 8,712.90 crore during the quarter under review.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which it owns around 51 per cent stake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023