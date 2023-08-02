Left Menu

Post offices to sell national flag for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative

Government of India under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)' introduced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign last year.  The campaign was immense success in 2022 where 23 crore households hoisted the Tiranga at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on HGT Website, the release said. 

To instil a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people, India Post will sell and facilitate the national flag through its 1.6 lakh post offices to celebrate 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Ministry of Communications said in a release. Government of India under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)' introduced the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign last year.  The campaign was immense success in 2022 where 23 crore households hoisted the Tiranga at their homes physically and six crore people uploaded selfies on HGT Website, the release said.

The Department of Posts (DoP) took this campaign to the last mile and ensured the availability of the national flag in the remotest corner of the country, it said. "To continue this zeal and patriotism, the Government is organising the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between 13–15 August, 2023.  It has been decided to leverage the vast physical network of 1.6 lakh post offices in the country and to ensure sale of flags under the campaign through all the post offices in the country," the release said.

The sale of flags in the post offices will start soon and citizens can walk in to their nearby post office to purchase the flag, it said. Citizens will also be able to purchase the national flag through the ePostOffice facility (www.epostoffice.gov.in) of the department.

"The Post Office will also organise a number of awareness activities (Jan Bhagidari events) to connect citizens to this program of national importance. Citizens may participate in these activities and become a part of this great initiative of New India," it added. (ANI)

