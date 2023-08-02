Avoid using Chinese manjha for kite-flying: BSES in advisory ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, BSES on Wednesday issued an advisory on kite flying asking people to avoid using metal or metal coated manjha for the kites to ensure safe celebrations. According to a BSES official, "People should enjoy kite flying, but they should do it responsibly. We advice residents not to fly kites near electrical installations, including overhead cables. Residents must avoid using metal or metal coated (Chinese) manjha. These two simple mantras will ensure safe I-Day celebrations."

The advisory mentioned that not just electrical equipments get affected, the risk to life is a bigger danger of reckless kite flying. "Moreover, if the entangled manjha happens to be metal coated, it can even lead to electrocution of the 'kite-flyer'", it added. "In the run-up to the Independence Day, though we put our Operations and Maintenance teams on high alert to take care of any kite-flying related contingency, elders and parents are also requested to inform and counsel children not to enter prohibited/ barricaded electrical installations to retrieve kites because life is more precious than a kite. Any carelessness can lead to a major power failure, and even electrocutions", the BSES advisory said. To make consumers aware of the perils of flying kites near electricity installations, especially using the metal coated manjha, BSES has launched a multi-pronged campaign through various platforms, including on social media posts, RWA interactions and BSES newsletter to sensitise its consumers.

Kite flying is a cherished tradition during Delhi's Independence Day celebrations. However, this seemingly innocent and enjoyable activity can turn dangerous and even fatal. The primary issue lies not in flying kites but in the use of metal-coated manjha, which acts as an efficient electricity conductor. This widespread adoption of such manjha poses a significant risk to both kite flyers and the potential disruption of electricity supply in the area. Each year, there are several instances on this count. As India gears-up for the Independence Day celebrations , kite-flying activities may see increased activity on this momentous occasion, which may also witness an increased kite flying related incidents. Disrupting power supply and causing damage to power equipment is punishable under the Electricity Act and the Delhi Police Act, it said. According to estimates, tripping of just one 33/66 KV overhead line can disrupt power supply to over 10,000 residents of an area and tripping of a single 11 KV line to over 2500 residents. "Each year, there are several instances of kite-flying related trippings. We have put our Operations and Maintenance teams on high alert to take care of any kite-flying related contingencies keeping this in mind the Independence Day", the advisory said.

BSES has also shared toll-free numbers for consumers to contact in case of any emergency - BRPL (Call Centre: 19123, WhatsApp: Simply type 'Hi' & send it to 8800919123, App: BRPL Power App) and BYPL (Call Centre: 19122, WhatsApp: Simply type 'Hi' & send it to 8745999808, App: BYPL Connect) (ANI)

