Kerala: Muslim Youth League suspends five workers for raising hate slogans during Manipur solidarity rally

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Muslim Youth League, youth wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has suspended five workers for allegedly raising provocative slogans during a march held on July 25 at Kanhangad of Kasaragod district in solidarity with the victims of violence in Manipur, said the Youth league in a statement. The action has come on the report submitted by the two-member commission constituted by the league to look into the issue. Fawas, Ajmal, Ahammed Afzal, Sabir and Sahad were suspended.

Earlier, Abdul Salam, who raised hate slogans during a rally was expelled from the primary membership of the party after the video of the provocative sloganeering went viral on social media. The organization also has decided to reconstitute the district leadership as the commission found there were lapses in ensuring that only the slogans that were allocated officially would have been raised during the rally, said a statement issued by Youth League.

Following the incident over 300 people, mostly members of the Muslim Youth League, were booked and nine people got arrested on July 26, a day after the incident happened. Later, Youth League State president Sayyid Munavvarali Shihab Thangal also expressed deep regret over the incident and said creating hatred between various communities is not the policy of the Muslim League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

