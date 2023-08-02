Odisha adds 50 more categories of workers under Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board

The state government on Wednesday decided to include 50 more categories of unorganised sector workers in the welfare scheme of the Odisha Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board Welfare Scheme. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered the officials to ensure that more workers get the benefits of the scheme. This will enhance the welfare of workers engaged in the unorganised sector in the state by expanding the coverage of the scheme.

The state government has also approved an increase in the assistance amount from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh for the families of deceased workers registered with the board.

Similarly, for natural deaths, the assistance amount has been enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, a release issued by the CMO said.

Since its inception in May 2017, the Odisha Unorganised Workers' Social Security Board Welfare Scheme has benefitted approximately 3.65 lakh registered workers from 10 categories, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)