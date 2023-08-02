Installation of over 3 lakh 5G sites signifies landmark achievement: PM Modi 

Left Menu

Reiterating the commitment to bring cutting-edge technology to every corner of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the successful installation of over 3 lakh 5G sites across several districts signifies a landmark achievement in our technological journey.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reiterating the commitment to bring cutting-edge technology to every corner of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the successful installation of over 3 lakh 5G sites across several districts signifies a landmark achievement in India's technological journey. "India surges ahead in digital connectivity! The successful installation of over 3 lakh 5G sites across several districts signifies a landmark achievement in our technological journey. This rapid 5G rollout underscores our commitment to bring cutting-edge technology to every corner of the nation, transforming lives and catalyzing progress," the Prime Minister tweeted, responding to the tweet by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw about World's second-largest 5G ecosystem.

The Prime Minister launched 5G services on October 1, 2022, and within 10 months, over 3 lakh sites covering 714 districts has been installed. The 5G network is now available in all 28 states and 8 UTs.  This is one of the world's fastest 5G rollouts. "India is experiencing a Telecom Kranti under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's leadership. With one site installed every minute, the 5G rollout has been one of the fastest in the world," Ashwini Vaishnav had said.

In August 2022, the government issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers, instructing them to prepare for the country's 5G launch. The Department of Telecom received bids totalling Rs 1.50 lakh crore from the 5G spectrum auction. 5G is a fifth-generation mobile network capable of transferring enormous amounts of data at high speeds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

