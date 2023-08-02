Nigerians protest against fuel price hike, rising costs

Hundreds marched through major Nigerian cities on Wednesday on the first day of a nationwide strike to protest at the removal of a petrol subsidy and demand a new minimum wage but businesses remained open, though with reduced traffic in some places. President Bola Tinubu, who was sworn into office on May 29 and embarked on the country's boldest reforms in decades, met union leaders on Wednesday and made some commitments to them, Joe Ajaero, the head of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said.

Ajaero did not disclose Tinubu's commitments but said he would consult the NLC executive before calling off the strike. The strike is the first major test for Tinubu, who scrapped the popular but expensive subsidy, which cost the government $10 billion last year, and lifted curbs on foreign exchange trading.

While the reforms have been welcomed by investors, unions say they have led to soaring costs at a time when Nigerians are already grappling with the highest inflation in nearly two decades. Placard-carrying protesters led by union leaders marched in Lagos, the oil-producing state of Bayelsa and in the northern cities of Kano and Kaduna.

"The issues we discussed (with the president) were the same issues that led to the protest today," Ajaero told reporters after the meeting. "He expressed his position and made some commitments ... we will review the commitments and release a document on our next line of action."

In the capital Abuja, marchers broke down a gate to the National Assembly, expecting to be addressed by the Senate President, witnesses said. There were no reports of other incidents. Union officials handed petitions to government officials in several states detailing their grievances.

While Tinubu has said the fuel subsidy benefited the country's elites, unions say ending it was a hasty decision made without any plan to cushion the impact on the poor. In Lagos, businesses were open, including the branches of supermarket chains Pick n Pay and Shoprite. At a market in the Obalende neighbourhood, vegetable sellers went about their business, haggling with customers over prices.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria's two main federations, represent millions of workers across most sectors of Africa's biggest economy, including parts of the oil industry.

