Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena takes over as Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command

Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena took over as the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, from Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan,  at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:51 IST
Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena took over as the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, from Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan,  at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the Naval War College Newport, USA.

Having excelled as a Navigation and Direction specialist with top honours, he served in the Direction team onboard the Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat, followed by significant roles as the Navigating Officer of INS Kuthar, Godavari, Delhi and as the Executive Officer of INS Mumbai. He commanded the Mauritian Coast Guard Ship Guardian Indian Naval Ships Kulish and Mysore. He also served as the Fleet Operations Officer, Western Fleet.

He has been the Principal Director of Foreign Cooperation at IHQ MOD(N) and Naval Adviser at the High Commission of India, London. On promotion to the Flag rank, he took over as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy & Plans) at IHQ MOD(Navy) and then commanded the Western Fleet.

Prior to taking over as the Chief of Staff, the Admiral was Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat Naval Area. He has earned commendations from the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Commissioner of Police of Mauritius and an Honourable Mention at the Naval War College, USA. The Admiral has been awarded the Nau Sena Medal in 2017 and Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2023 by the Hon'ble President of India.

The outgoing Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, VAdm Sanjay Vatsayan will take over as Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations), Headquarters Integrated Defence Services at New Delhi. (ANI)

