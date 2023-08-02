No significant increase in psychiatric cases in CAPF: MoS Rai

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha that there has been no significant increase in the number of psychiatric cases in the Central Armed Police Forces. "No significant increase in the number of psychiatric cases in the Central Armed Police Forces has been noticed. The average rate of psychiatric cases has generally remained nearly the same during the last three years. However, to curb such type of cases, corrective steps are being taken by all Central Armed Police Forces," MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai said in reply to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha.

The MoS stated in the written reply that all personnel are being checked up thoroughly every year by authorized medical attendant during annual medical examination. Diseases detected are being properly treated and if required cases are being referred to specialists In well-equipped hospitals for detailed investigations and opinions, Nityanand Rai said adding that periodical follow-up of chronic cases is being done.

The record of each personnel's health is being kept in his personal health card and reviewed time to time, the Minister stated adding that Yoga has been made a part of physical training to reduce the stress and anxiety among force personnel. Periodical workshops are conducted to sensitise medioal officers, paramedical staff at unit level to identify such cases at earliest and initiate early intervention and treatment, Nityanand Rai stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister of State said in the Lok Sabha that a total of 53,336 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel quit their jobs either taking voluntary retirement or resignation. Of the 53,336 CAPF personnel, 47,000 troops took voluntary retirements while 6,336 resigned from their service from 2018 to 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)