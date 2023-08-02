Left Menu

Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to family of girl killed in Aluva

The cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to grant financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the five-year-old girl who was killed in Aluva.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 23:59 IST
Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to family of girl killed in Aluva
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to grant financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the five-year-old girl who was killed in Aluva. The amount will be transferred to the joint account of the parents. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

After the tragic incident, various leaders have been demanded to issue financial support to the family. Health Minister Veena George has declared one lakh immediate financial assistance to the family after visiting the child's family. The five-year-old girl of a migrant couple has been kidnapped and murdered after raping her on July 28, 2023 in Aluva. Police have arrested migrant labour from Bihar in connection with the case. The accused who has been arrested, has been identified as Asafaq Alam (29).

The girl was kidnapped from near their house at Choornikkara in Aluva in broad daylight on July 28. The police said CCTV visuals show the suspect kidnapping the girl. The accused allegedly abducted the child from near the railway gate at Thaikkattukara on Friday afternoon. CCTV footage showed the suspect crossing the highway with the child and boarding a bus to Thrissur, said police.

The girl's family is from Bihar and her parents are migrant workers settled in Kerala for the last 8 years. She is survived by her father, mother, elder sister and a younger brother. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

