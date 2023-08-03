Pope Francis meets clergy sex abuse victims in Portugal

Pope Francis, in Portugal for the world's largest gathering of Catholics, met on Wednesday with victims of clergy sexual abuse, six months after a report on the issue rocked the southern European nation, the Vatican said in a statement.

Francis met 13 victims at the Vatican embassy in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, the statement said, adding it took place in an "atmosphere of intense listening" and lasted for over an hour.

The week-long World Youth Day festival comes after a report by a Portuguese commission in February this year said at least 4,815 minors in the country were sexually abused by clergy - mostly priests - over seven decades.

