Pope Francis meets clergy sex abuse victims in Portugal
- Country:
- Portugal
Pope Francis, in Portugal for the world's largest gathering of Catholics, met on Wednesday with victims of clergy sexual abuse, six months after a report on the issue rocked the southern European nation, the Vatican said in a statement.
Francis met 13 victims at the Vatican embassy in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, the statement said, adding it took place in an "atmosphere of intense listening" and lasted for over an hour.
The week-long World Youth Day festival comes after a report by a Portuguese commission in February this year said at least 4,815 minors in the country were sexually abused by clergy - mostly priests - over seven decades.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Catholics
- World Youth Day
- Portugal
- European
- Vatican
- Portuguese
- Francis
- Pope Francis
- Lisbon
ALSO READ
European shares gain on boost from Kering; UK stocks shine
Five European countries will extend ban on Ukraine's grain but let it head to other places
European shares gain as homebuilders surge; UK stocks shine
European Union Election Observation Mission in Zimbabwe to start electoral process
COLUMN-Brazil’s hydropower relieves European gas squeeze: Kemp