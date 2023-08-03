Saudi Arabia, Kuwait reaffirm rights to natural resources in Durra gas field - Saudi ministry
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reaffirmed that they jointly own rights to natural resources in the Gulf's Durra gas field, the Saudi foreign ministry said early on Thursday.
