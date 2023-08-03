Left Menu

Apple to donate to flood relief in Beijing, Hebei -Tim Cook

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-08-2023 06:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 06:59 IST
  Country:
  • China

Apple will donate to flood relief efforts in Beijing and surrounding Hebei province, CEO Tim Cook said on China's microblog Weibo on Thursday.

Cook did not specify a donation amount.

