Apple to donate to flood relief in Beijing, Hebei -Tim Cook
Apple will donate to flood relief efforts in Beijing and surrounding Hebei province, CEO Tim Cook said on China's microblog Weibo on Thursday.
Cook did not specify a donation amount.
