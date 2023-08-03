Left Menu

Haryana govt shifts 2nd IRB battalion headquarters to Nuh for law and order

According to Haryana Government's Home Department order, "The State Government has decided to immediately shift the Battalion Headquarters of 2 IRB from Police Complex, Bhondsi to district Nuh to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order, peace and security."

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 09:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 09:17 IST
Vehicles torched by rioters during clash in Haryana's Nuh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of violent clashes in parts of Haryana, the state government on Wednesday decided to immediately shift battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Police Complex, Bhondsi to Nuh district.

As the conditions in Haryana's Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts and in three sub-divisions of Gurugram remain critical and tense, the state government on Wednesday announced that mobile internet services will remain suspended in these districts till August 5. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in these districts remain critical and tense.

"Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioners Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram that the law and order situation has been reviewed and Intimated that conditions are still critical and tense in their respective districts," the order said. Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

The official notification further reads that the decision has been taken in view to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms."In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services," the order reads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

