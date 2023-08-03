Left Menu

Madras HC sentences Additional Chief Secretary, 2 others to 2 weeks imprisonment in contempt case

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sentenced Pradeep Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department, who was Secretary of School Education Department, to two weeks imprisonment in a contempt of court case.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3 (ANI): The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sentenced Pradeep Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary, Highways and Minor Ports Department, who was Secretary of School Education Department, to two weeks imprisonment in a contempt of court case. Justice Battu Devanand sentenced Muthuppalanichamy, the then director of teacher education research and training, and Boopala Ando, then principal of the District Education and Training Institute in Munanchipatti, Tirunelveli district, to 2 weeks in jail and a fine of Rs 1,000.

All three officers were directed to surrender before the Registrar (Judicial) of Madurai bench Madras High Court on or before August 9 for further action. The court heard the contempt petition filed in 2020 by P. Gnanaprakasam from Tirunelveli. The Court order stated that Gnanaprakasam had filed a case related to the education sector in the Madurai bench of the High Court.

The court heard the case and directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate action. But this order was not properly implemented. Subsequently, Gnanprakasam filed a contempt of court case in 2020, demanding that contempt of court action be taken against the officers who did not comply with the order. The court heard the case and ordered the then school education department secretary Pradeep Yadav and the officials to give an explanation. When this case came up for hearing before Justice Battu Devanand on 19th of last month, the then Education Department Secretary Pradeep Yadav and officials appeared in person and gave an explanation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

