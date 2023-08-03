Left Menu

Mumbai: Decomposed body of 78-year-old woman recovered from Borivali flat, case registered

Mumbai Police said, "Decomposed body of a 78-year-old elderly woman, identified as Sulochana Bhaskar Shetty, has been found inside a flat in Rajendra Nagar, Borivali area of Mumbai. The body has been sent for postmortem. Kasturba police have registered a case under ADR. Further investigation is underway."

Mumbai: Decomposed body of 78-year-old woman recovered from Borivali flat, case registered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A decomposed body of a 78-year-old woman was found in a flat at Rajendra Nagar in Mumbai's Borivali area, said police on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sulochana Bhaskar Shetty.

Kasturba police took the body in their possession and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered under Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started further investigation.

According to the information received from the police, on Wednesday evening they got a call from neighbours about a foul smell coming from the house of the deceased.

As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and the fire brigade was also informed. The door of the house was broken upon reaching the spot. Police further said, "According to the information received from the people, the health of the deceased woman was not good. The deceased woman has a daughter named Reshma Biren Sanghraj. She lives in America." Police have contacted her.

Further details are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

