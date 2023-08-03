Left Menu

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Odisha districts during next 24 hours: IMD

Heavy rainfall was experienced in several parts of Odisha on Wednesday. Locals were seen catching fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 09:20 IST
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over West Odisha districts during next 24 hours: IMD
IMD scientist HR Biswas. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall was experienced in several parts of Odisha on Wednesday. Locals were seen catching fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall. IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Rainfall to continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall. Heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur."

Meanwhile, locals caught fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall. Lipsa Pattnaik, District Fisheries Officer, Boudh said, "Around two tonnes of fish washed away due to heavy rainfall. There is a loss of about Rs 9 lakhs."

Earlier, The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said that a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the north Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression and laying centred, is likely to intensify further into a Deep depression. It said that it is likely to move northwestward and cross the Bangladesh coast near Khepupara around the evening of today. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestward across Gangetic West Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023