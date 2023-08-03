Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday, an official statement said.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday, an official statement said. The quake hit the islands at 4:17 am on Thursday.
National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 61 km. In this regard, the official media handle of NCS took to Twitter and said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 03-08-2023, 04:17:58 IST, Latitude: 10.69 and Longitude: 92.05, Depth: 61 Km, Region: Andaman Islands, India."
Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Wednesday. The quake occurred at around 5:40 am in the morning hours with its depth registered at 10 km. (ANI)
