Uttarakhand: Expert committee formed to examine water leakage in Tambakhani tunnel

"An inquiry committee has been formed regarding the huge amount of water leakage in the tunnel," Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Ruhela said. 

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 09:22 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An inquiry committee has been formed to find out about the water leakage problem inside the Tambakhani tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway, and suggest measures to prevent it. The leakage came to light on Wednesday, prompting authorities to plan preventive measures.

"An inquiry committee has been formed regarding the huge amount of water leakage in the tunnel," Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Ruhela said. According to officials, the 380-meter-long tunnel was built about 10 years ago at a cost of more than Rs 13 crore.

Locals said that the leakage inside the tunnel poses a threat of possible damage to the structure. Leaking water inside the tunnel and mud are also causing trouble and inconvenience for the Chardham Yatra and the local people, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

