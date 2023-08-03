Left Menu

Mizoram: Assam rifles recover Heroin worth over Rs 1.24 crore

According to officials, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Company Operating Base (COB) Champhai, Serchhip Battalion and Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai, based on specific information on August 1. 

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 09:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 09:34 IST
Joint team with seized Heroin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Rifles recovered 15 cases of Heroin No 4 worth over Rs 1.24 crore in Champhai district of Mizoram, officials said on Thursday. According to officials, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Company Operating Base (COB) Champhai, Serchhip Battalion and Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai, based on specific information on August 1.

During the operation 15 cases of Heroin No 4 were recovered, which were hidden inside a bag in Gen Area Zone. The entire consignment of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 1,24,22,200, they said. Meanwhile, recovered consignment has been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for further legal proceeding, officials added.

Notably, ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

