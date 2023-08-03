Govt opening 276 unit public housing development in Auckland

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support.

“Te Mātāwai is the largest public housing development delivered to date by the Government and demonstrates our deep commitment to ensure those people who need more support in their lives, can get it,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“Te Mātāwai provides a new approach for inner city public housing in Auckland with 24/7 on-site support for residents,

“I’m immensely proud the Government has delivered 13,305 additional public homes. For context, 1 in 7 public homes in New Zealand have been delivered in just the last six years – most of them new builds.

“We’ve rebuilt the public housing sector after it was decimated by National, and we’re not stopping. Budget 2023 committed funding for another 3,000 public homes, and by 2025 we will have delivered 21 thousand public and transitional homes,” Chris Hipkins said.

The Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods says the development will include a mix of tenants.

“Te Mātāwai has 76 units which will be available for rent to the wider rental market. This is happening as part of a one-off mixed tenure pilot approved by Cabinet,” says Megan Woods.

“International best practice for large housing developments shows having a diverse and mixed community plays an important part in achieving positive outcomes for everyone with a greater sense of inclusion and neighbourliness.

“Te Mātāwai’s warm, dry apartments will provide much needed homes for people who need them in Auckland. It’s a fantastic example of what can be achieved through investment in public housing,” Megan Woods said.

“Of the more than 13 thousand public homes we’ve delivered so far, Auckland has 6,100 more public homes delivered since October 2017 with another 4,254 under construction or contract to be delivered over the next two years,” Megan Woods said.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has also been closely involved and has partnered with Kāinga Ora from the beginning of the project both in the design of the building and the development of the operating model.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)