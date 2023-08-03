Left Menu

Govt opening 276 unit public housing development in Auckland

The Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods says the development will include a mix of tenants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-08-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 11:29 IST
Govt opening 276 unit public housing development in Auckland
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support.

“Te Mātāwai is the largest public housing development delivered to date by the Government and demonstrates our deep commitment to ensure those people who need more support in their lives, can get it,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

“Te Mātāwai provides a new approach for inner city public housing in Auckland with 24/7 on-site support for residents,

“I’m immensely proud the Government has delivered 13,305 additional public homes. For context, 1 in 7 public homes in New Zealand have been delivered in just the last six years – most of them new builds.

“We’ve rebuilt the public housing sector after it was decimated by National, and we’re not stopping. Budget 2023 committed funding for another 3,000 public homes, and by 2025 we will have delivered 21 thousand public and transitional homes,” Chris Hipkins said.

The Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods says the development will include a mix of tenants.

“Te Mātāwai has 76 units which will be available for rent to the wider rental market. This is happening as part of a one-off mixed tenure pilot approved by Cabinet,” says Megan Woods.

“International best practice for large housing developments shows having a diverse and mixed community plays an important part in achieving positive outcomes for everyone with a greater sense of inclusion and neighbourliness.

“Te Mātāwai’s warm, dry apartments will provide much needed homes for people who need them in Auckland. It’s a fantastic example of what can be achieved through investment in public housing,” Megan Woods said.

“Of the more than 13 thousand public homes we’ve delivered so far, Auckland has 6,100 more public homes delivered since October 2017 with another 4,254 under construction or contract to be delivered over the next two years,” Megan Woods said.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has also been closely involved and has partnered with Kāinga Ora from the beginning of the project both in the design of the building and the development of the operating model.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023