Karnataka: Two dead after water tank collapses in Bengaluru, one injured

Two people died and another was seriously injured when a water tank collapsed on a food stall near Bengaluru's Shivajinagar area, police said. The incident took place yesterday night, according to a police official.

The water tank, which was located on top of a four-story building, fell onto the food stall below. "Two people died and one person was seriously injured in a water tank collapse near Shivajinagar last night. Case registered in Commercial Street police station," said Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, Bengaluru City

One person, identified as Arul, died on the spot. The identity of the second person who died is yet to be ascertained. Another individual was seriously injured in the incident. A case has been registered at the Commercial Street police station in connection with the incident.

The cause of the water tank collapse is currently under investigation. (ANI)

