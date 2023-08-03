Gangotri National Highway near Bhatwadi closed due to falling debris

The Gangotri National Highway, 500 meters ahead of Bhatwadi, has been closed to traffic since morning due to falling of debris. This has caused a disruption for the devotees of the Gangotri Dham Yatra, who are now stranded on the route, according to the district administration of Uttarkashi. The District Administration Uttarkashi is working to clear the debris and restore traffic on the highway as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the road near Nandaprayag and Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway which was blocked due to debris earlier today has been opened, officials said. Earlier on Tuesday, The road near Pipalkoti on the Badrinath National Highway was blocked due to debris, officials said.

The Chungi Badethi tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district has been facing the threat of getting damaged following landslides around the area, leaving authorities concerned. Following the landslide, District Disaster Management Officer, Devendra Patwal said that the officials of the concerned executive body have been informed regarding the tunnel's safety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)