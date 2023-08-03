AAP MP gives notice in Rajya Sabha to raise issue of violence in Haryana's Nuh

On the eleventh day of the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Thursday sought to bring the incidents of violence in Haryana's Nuh district to the notice of the Upper House. Violence broke out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

Following the violence, the security in the districts adjoining Nuh -- Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram-- were strengthened. In a letter to Rajya Sabha General Secretary, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP said, "Sir, I wish to raise/renew my request to raise the following matter of Urgent Public Importance in the Rajya Sabha on August 3."

"The communal violence incidents that happened in Nuh area and later spread to Gurugram, resulting in the loss of life, loss of property," he stated. "The situation is very serious. Such incidents should be stopped immediately by enforcing the law of the land. Those who are guilty should be brought to book," he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that "justice" for the victims of Nuh violence will be ensured. "Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured," Khattar said, adding no action will be taken against those who are innocent.

Calling the violence that broke out in Nuh as "unfortunate" he said that the incident had led to the deaths of six people, including four civilians and two home guard personnel. "What happened in Nuh is unfortunate and this incident has resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, which includes two home guard personnel and four civilians. A number of individuals have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities such as Nalhar Hospital, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, and other hospitals," Khattar said.

Haryana CM further said that 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident as of now. "As of now, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. 90 people have been detained. The accused will not be spared," Khattar said.

Haryana CM while addressing a press conference today also said that along with the state police, 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of citizens. On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There were instances of violence in Gurugram's Badshahpur and on Sohna road.

Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district. Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said today, "All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach the helpline number 112."

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Yadav also said that situation was totally under control and normalcy had been restored. "In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control. Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Deputy Commissioner Yadav said.

He further said, "In Gurugram one death was reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and two to three shops have been vandalised." (ANI)

