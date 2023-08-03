Left Menu

One dead, another seriously injured after SUV hits bike in Haryana's Panchkula

One person died when his bike was hit by an SUV at Shalimar Chowk, Panchkula during late night hours, on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 12:17 IST
One dead, another seriously injured after SUV hits bike in Haryana's Panchkula
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died when his bike was hit by an SUV at Shalimar Chowk, Panchkula during late night hours, on Wednesday. The pillion rider got injured in the accident and his condition is critical at the moment.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Kashyap, who is a resident of Agra. "Both bike riders are identified as Aman Kashyap and Kamal and last night an SUV hit them from behind, after which they fall and starts bleeding." Jach adhikari Praveen Kumar said.

"The car driver tried to run away from the spot but the crowd hold onto them. Police reached the spot and admitted both riders to the hospital, where Aman Kashyap was declared dead while Kamal is undergoing treatment and is not in a condition to speak." Police further said. "An FIR has been registered on the car driver and he has been arrested, further investigation is going on".

"The car driver was drunk and they were coming back from the party, after which the accident happened." Praveen Kumar said. According to eyewitnesses, late night two bikers were riding from Majri Chowk towards Sector-8, when an SUV car came from the MDC side and hit the bikers.

"The car driver also dragged bike riders after which, the car climbed on the divider and both the injured fell on the road in a bleeding state," an eyewitness said. However, the doctor at the civil hospital, declared Aman brought dead after examination.

The condition of the other injured remains critical, who is not in a condition to speak anything and is under treatment at Sector-6 Civil Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

