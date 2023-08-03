Rouble recovers after hitting over 16-month low in early trade

The Russian rouble firmed on Thursday after clipping a more than 16-month low at market opening, with volatility high as the market waits for a finance ministry decision on whether to switch from FX sales to purchases. By 0817 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% stronger against the dollar at 93.55, earlier hitting 94.38, its weakest since March 28, 2022.

It gained 0.8% to trade at 102.20 versus the euro . It firmed 0.6% against the yuan to 12.99 . Russia restarted foreign currency interventions this year, selling China's yuan to cover a shortfall in oil revenues following the imposition of price caps and embargoes as the West sought to punish Russia over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and limit its fiscal muscle.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters gave no clear consensus on what the finance ministry, which will announce its plan for the upcoming month at 0900 GMT, will decide. The Vedomosti daily reported late on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the government's plans, that the ministry would not resume purchases as prescribed by a budget rule, fearing negative consequences for the already weak rouble.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.2% at $83.07 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.7% at 1,047.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index, which earlier hit its strongest mark since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was 0.1% higher at 3,108.9 points. The index still remains well below the record highs above 4,000 points hit in late 2021, stung by geopolitics.

"The market looks overbought and its main indicator has reached our year-end target," said Sinara Investment Bank in a note.

