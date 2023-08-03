Left Menu

UK PM Sunak unapologetic for energy policy after protest at his home - source

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not apologise for supporting new domestic oil and gas exploration, a source at his Downing Street office said after Greenpeace draped his constituency home in black fabrice in protest at the policy. "We are also investing in renewables and our approach supports 1000s of British jobs."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not apologise for supporting new domestic oil and gas exploration, a source at his Downing Street office said after Greenpeace draped his constituency home in black fabrice in protest at the policy. The source said the police were in attendance at the protest but it was right for Britain to use domestic resources "so we are never reliant on aggressors like Putin for our energy"

"We make no apology for taking the right approach to ensure our energy security," the Number 10 source said. "We are also investing in renewables and our approach supports 1000s of British jobs."

