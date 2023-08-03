Goa: Bondla zoo to be renovated, masterplan worth Rs 100 crore approved by CZA, says minister

Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday told the legislative assembly that the state's only zoo at Bondla will be renovated in a phased manner and a Rs 100 crore master plan has been prepared by the state government to that effect. This master plan has been approved by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), he said. The issue was raised in the House by AAP MLA Cruz Silva, who alleged that the zoo has been losing its past glory due to its pathetic situation.

The zoo is located in North Goa's Valpoi assembly constituency.

Responding to the question, Rane admitted that the Bondla zoo is in a very bad shape at present. Annually, around 80,000 people visit the zoo, he said. The masterplan for the renovation and refurbishment of the zoo has already been drawn and approved by the CZA, Rane said. ''The implementation of the plan will cost the state Rs 100 crore. That is why the plan would be executed in a phased manner,'' he said.

The state government has already decided to accept investments from private persons or companies for which a separate fund is created, he said.

''Animal lovers, environmentalists or companies can contribute to this fund, which would be used in upgradation of this zoo,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)