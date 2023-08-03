Left Menu

Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in Ranchi school, no injuries reported

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 14:45 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in three classrooms of a school in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Thursday morning, the police said. According to officials, the incident took plac at Ranchi's Amar Shahid Thakur Vishwanath Sahdev Zila Vidyalaya.

There are no injuries reported till now and all the students have been safely evacuated. "All students evacuated safely, no injuries reported. Operation to douse fire underway," Mithlesh Kerketta, District Superintendent of Education said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

