BRIEF-Warren Buffett Says Not Worried About U.S. Fitch Downgrade, But Concerns Are Valid - CNBC
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
* WARREN BUFFETT SAYS NOT WORRIED ABOUT FITCH'S US DOWNGRADE, BUT CONCERNS ARE VALID - CNBC
* WARREN BUFFETT ON FITCH DOWNGRADE SAYS NOT CHANGING BERKSHIRE STRATEGY - CNBC * BUFFETT ON FITCH DOWNGRADE SAYS FEELINGS ABOUT DOLLAR, TREASURIES UNCHANGED - CNBC Source text : [https://tinyurl.com/vt56y6d6] Further company coverage:
Also Read: Twitter to subpoena Senator Elizabeth Warren over communications with U.S. agencies
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WARREN
Advertisement