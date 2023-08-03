NHAI launches Rajmargyatra app to improve highway user experience

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 16:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) takes a significant stride towards improving the highway user experience with the launch of 'Rajmargyatra,' a citizen-centric unified mobile application. This user-friendly app is now available for download on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store, empowering travelers with comprehensive information on Indian National Highways while also offering an efficient complaint redressal system. The app is currently available in Hindi and English.

Key Features of 'Rajmargyatra' App:

Comprehensive Highway Information: 'Rajmargyatra' serves as a one-stop repository of essential information for National Highway users. Get real-time weather conditions, timely broadcast notifications, and access to details about nearby toll plazas, petrol pumps, hospitals, hotels, and other essential services that ensure a seamless and safe journey on National Highways. 

Hassle-Free Complaint Redressal: The app comes equipped with an inbuilt complaint redressal and escalation mechanism. Users can easily report highway-related issues, attaching geo-tagged videos or photos for better clarity. The registered complaints will be handled in a time-bound manner, with system-generated escalations to higher authorities in case of any delays. Users can also track the status of their grievances for complete transparency.

Seamless FASTag Services: 'Rajmargyatra' integrates its services with various bank portals, making it convenient for users to recharge their FASTags, avail monthly passes, and access other FASTag-related banking services – all within a single platform.

Over-speeding notifications and voice-assistance to encourage responsible and safe driving behavior.

With these improvements, 'Rajmargyatra' aims to create a seamless, user-friendly experience for highway users, fostering a safer and more enjoyable journey on Indian National Highways.

(With Inputs from PIB)

