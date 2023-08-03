Shimla Police tightens noose around peddlers, arrest 470 in 6 months

Shimla Police have tightened the noose around drug peddlers by arresting 470 of them in six months. Shimla Police claimed that they were able to bring down the impact of drugs and they have nabbed nearly 25 per cent of total peddlers arrested across Himachal Pradesh, according to the state data.

"If you compare the past records and data during the past six months, we were able to bring down the impact of drugs. We have arrested over 470 people so far, and 315 cases have been registered against retailers and inter-state drug peddlers. As far as Shimla Police is concerned, we have nabbed nearly 25 per cent of the total such peddlers," said Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla. According to the state police data, from January 1 to June 30, 2023, the Himachal Police caught 8.688 kg of heroin. In these 6 months, 1230 cases have been registered under NDPS ACT. 1670 people have been arrested in these cases.

Apart from one Nigerian national, 1611 men and 58 women are among those arrested. Apart from heroin (Chitta), the police seized 200.17 kg of cannabis, 15 kg of opium, 374 poppy husk, 27.36 gm of smack and 72 kg of ganja, besides a large number of other intoxicants in these 6 months. It is surprising that the maximum number of drug cases have been caught in Shimla district only. Shimla SP said that to nab the peddlers in the state there is a need for support from the civil society so that the drug menace can be curbed in the state.

"We are determined with a strategy to end this menace from the society. In the month of July, we solved 32 cases and over 50 people were arrested. This problem has penetrated deep, it has now reached the villages,” he added. The SP further stated that the peddlers are now targeting the institutional institutes.

“The educational institutions are prime targets for it, to tackle it, we need more time. We are focused on it, the repeat offenders, habitual and addicts are our focus. The proliferation and the spread of drugs are contagious, to stop it we are doing more than we can," said Shimla SP. He also informed that the availability of drugs has reduced in Shimla. "The drug overdose matters have also reduced. The youth are also going for treatment," Gandhi added.

He said that people from every walk of life are in the grip of drugs. "All sections are under the impact of drugs. It includes doctors, students of colleges, boys and girls, and government employees, they are starting it in depression, for fun, for performance there are thousands of reasons. Even doctors, engineers and policemen are into this, we need an approach of responsibility from civil society.”

Gandhi said that the main target of Shimla Police is to seize the property of peddlers. "We are freezing the property of the drug peddlers, this is our main target. We shall seize all that they have earned from drugs," said Gandhi.

The young students want the police to take more action to create fear among drug suppliers. "Drug is a serious problem specially the heroin, which is becoming a serious issue. Depression is the main cause for students taking drugs which needs to be addressed,” said Rohit, a local student.

