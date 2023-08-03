Left Menu

PFC Consulting transfers transmission projects to Apraava Energy, Sterlite Power

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 09:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 16:13 IST
  • India

PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL) has transferred two transmission projects to Apraava Energy Private Limited, and one project to Sterlite Power.

PFCCL is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a non-banking financial company under the Ministry of Power.

''PFCCL has transferred two transmission projects specific special purpose vehicles (SPVs) namely Fatehgarh IV Transmission and Fatehgarh III Transmission to Apraava Energy Private Limited (APEL), the successful bidder, on August 02, 2023,'' PFC said in a statement on Thursday.

The selection of the bidder was carried out through a Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process for transmission service providers for establishment of transmission systems in line with guidelines notified by the Power Ministry.

In Fatehgarh IV Transmission Limited project, the scope of work involves establishment of a pooling station at Fatehgarh-4 and other associated elements in Rajasthan.

While in Fatehgarh III Transmission Limited project, the scope of work involves establishment of Fatehgarh 3- Bhadla-3 400kV D/c line and other associated elements in Rajasthan.

On August 1, PFCCL transferred Fatehgarh III Beawar Transmission project to Sterlite Power to construct a 350-kilometre, 765kV transmission corridor from Fatehgarh III to Beawar in Rajasthan.

