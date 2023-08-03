Left Menu

Go First airline, which has been grounded since early May, has announced a further extension of flight cancellations till August 6, the airline announced in a tweet on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 16:33 IST
Go First flight cancellations extended until August 6 citing 'operational reasons'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Go First airline, which has been grounded since early May, has announced a further extension of flight cancellations till August 6, the airline announced in a tweet on Thursday. Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 6th August 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused...," the airline tweeted.

Go First has also issued a statement, which it has posted along with the tweet, saying that the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations and is optimistic about resuming bookings shortly. "The company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," the airline stated.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till August 6, 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," Go First said in the statement. Earlier on May 2, Go First cancelled its flights and filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of a US-based engine maker, Pratt and Whitney, for its inability to promptly meet obligations -- leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

Last Friday, DGCA conditionally allowed the grounded airline Go First to resume its operations. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by the regulator. The regulator had allowed the operation of 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights. The airline has approximately 4,200 employees, and it reported total revenue from operations at Rs 4,183 crore in the financial year 2021-22. There were reports that the grounding of the Go First flights had put pressure on airfares, particularly on select routes where it had a footprint. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

