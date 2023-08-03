Left Menu

UK's Hunt: will continue to help households facing higher mortgage bills

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 16:45 IST
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would continue to help households facing higher mortgage bills, after the Bank of England raised its key interest rate to a 15-year peak.

"If we stick to the plan, the Bank forecasts inflation will be below 3% in a year's time without the economy falling into a recession," Hunt said on Thursday.

"But that doesn't mean it's easy for families facing higher mortgage bills so we will continue to do what we can to help households."

