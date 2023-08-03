UK's Hunt: will continue to help households facing higher mortgage bills
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would continue to help households facing higher mortgage bills, after the Bank of England raised its key interest rate to a 15-year peak.
"If we stick to the plan, the Bank forecasts inflation will be below 3% in a year's time without the economy falling into a recession," Hunt said on Thursday.
"But that doesn't mean it's easy for families facing higher mortgage bills so we will continue to do what we can to help households."
