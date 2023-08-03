BRIEF-U.S. Senator Joe Manchin On Fitch's U.S. Rating Downgrade Says It Is A Stark Warning That Cannot Be Ignored - CNBC Interview
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 16:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
Aug 3 (Reuters) -
* U.S. SENATOR JOE MANCHIN ON FITCH'S U.S. RATING DOWNGRADE SAYS IT IS A STARK WARNING THAT CANNOT BE IGNORED - CNBC
* U.S. SENATOR JOE MANCHIN SAYS WE NEED TO FIX DEBT PROBLEM, WE'RE NOT TAKING IT SERIOUSLY - CNBC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement