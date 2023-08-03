BRIEF-U.S. Senator Joe Manchin On Fitch's U.S. Rating Downgrade Says It Is A Stark Warning That Cannot Be Ignored - CNBC Interview

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* U.S. SENATOR JOE MANCHIN ON FITCH'S U.S. RATING DOWNGRADE SAYS IT IS A STARK WARNING THAT CANNOT BE IGNORED - CNBC

* U.S. SENATOR JOE MANCHIN SAYS WE NEED TO FIX DEBT PROBLEM, WE'RE NOT TAKING IT SERIOUSLY - CNBC

