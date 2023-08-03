Left Menu

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moves SC challenging Allahabad HC order to conduct ASI survey of Gyanvapi premises

The Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:04 IST
Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moves SC challenging Allahabad HC order to conduct ASI survey of Gyanvapi premises
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after the Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has moved to the Supreme Court challenging the verdict. The Advocate of the Masjid Committee mentioned the matter before Supreme Court not to allow ASI to carry out the survey.

However, Supreme Court says it will look into the issue. Allahabad High Court on Thursday allowed the ASI to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

"Allahabad High Court has said that the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex will start. Sessions court order is upheld by the High Court," Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi survey case told reporters. The Allahabad High Court dismissed Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had challenged the Varanasi District Judge's July 21 order. On July 21, Varanasi district judge AK Vishvesha ordered the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex on an application moved by four Hindu women on May 16, 2023.

The order of the district judge, however, excluded the Wuzu Khana (ablution pond area) of the complex, which has been sealed on the order of the top court. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to not start the survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as the hearing on the matter is underway after Supreme Court put on hold till 5 pm July 26 a detailed scientific survey by the ASI to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

The court was hearing a plea against a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the controversial survey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023