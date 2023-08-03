Left Menu

Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 US vehicles over fire risks, urge owners to park outside

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 17:21 IST
Hyundai Motor and Kia said on Thursday they are recalling more than 91,000 newer vehicles in the United States because of fire risks and urged owners to park outside and away from structures pending repairs.

The recall covers Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles and 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage vehicles.

The Korean automakers said electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat. Dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller as needed.

