Thoko Didiza to host BRICS agriculture meeting to promote sustainable growth

BRICS is the grouping of the world’s leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Updated: 03-08-2023 20:47 IST
Thoko Didiza to host BRICS agriculture meeting to promote sustainable growth
The department said the BRICS mechanism aims to promote development cooperation, security, peace, and establishment of a more equitable economic world.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, will next week host the 13th BRICS Ministers of Agriculture meeting aimed at increasing cooperation among its member countries to promote sustainable and fair growth.  

BRICS is the grouping of the world's leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The 13th BRICS Ministers of Agriculture meeting will take place from 8-12 August 2023 at Mookgophong, Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality in the Waterberg District, Limpopo, 

Held under the theme, 'Strengthening collaborations towards sustainable agricultural production and increasing productivity', the meeting will seek to pursue issues of common interest relating to food security, climate change, rural development, economic challenges, poverty, and population growth. 

The department said the BRICS mechanism aims to promote development cooperation, security, peace, and establishment of a more equitable economic world. 

“The overall aim of BRICS agriculture cooperation is to improve access to food and increase comprehensive food production. The event will showcase rural development and climate change programmes,” the department said.

The meeting is hosted ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit to take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from 22 to 24 August 2023.

Last week, the department hosted the BRICS Road Show 2023 in Bloemfontein, Free State, which aimed to encourage debates, discussions, and conversations about the challenges confronting all provinces as an investment destination today and economies of scale.

The show also aimed to highlight programmes for economic development and sustainable job creation initiatives for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs); increase initiatives on rural development and climate smart technologies; expand market access/trade agreements; conclude on protocols; and to increase training opportunities to post graduate students. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

