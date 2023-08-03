Left Menu

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from August 16

"Amrit Udyan will open for public from August 16, 2023 for one month (except on Mondays), under the Udyan Utsav-II. On September 5, it will be exclusively open for Teachers to mark the Teachers’ Day," the release said.

03-08-2023
The Amrit Udyan of the Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for the public from August 16, for the second time in the year, an official release said on Thursday. "Amrit Udyan will open for the public from August 16, 2023, for one month (except on Mondays), under the Udyan Utsav-II. On September 5, it will be exclusively open for Teachers to mark the Teachers' Day," the release said.

Earlier this year, the Amrit Udyan was opened from January 29 to March 31 under the Udyan Utsav–I which was visited by more than 10 lakh people. The Udyan Utsav-II aims to showcase the blossom of summer annuals to visitors.

The release also informed that the visitors can visit the gardens from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry 4 pm). Entry will be from Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue. "Bookings can be made online from August 7, 2023, on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/)," added the release.

Walk-in visitors can get passes from Self Service Kiosks placed near Gate no 35. Entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost. The release said, "Along with the Amrit Udyan, visitors can visit Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum by booking their slots online at (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/)."

"Students of government schools can visit the museum free of cost during the Udyan Utsav-II," it added. (ANI)

