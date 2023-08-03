Left Menu

Dozens of states to pledge to combat use of food as weapon of war

While the United States, the European Union and others have accused Russia of using food as a weapon of war by worsening a global food crisis when it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the draft communique does not specifically call out any countries. "We're not seeking to turn this into a showdown in Russia or any other country," the second senior U.S. official said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:15 IST
Dozens of states to pledge to combat use of food as weapon of war

More than 75 countries will "commit to take action to end the use of food as a weapon of war and the starvation of civilians as a tactic of warfare" by backing a U.S.-drafted communique at the United Nations on Thursday, senior U.S. officials said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will release the communique on Thursday when he chairs a U.N. Security Council meeting on famine and food insecurity caused by conflict. A senior U.S. official said more countries were expected to sign.

Blinken will also announce some $362 million in new U.S. funding to "tackle the drivers of food insecurity and enhance resilience" in nearly a dozen African countries and Haiti, said a second senior U.S. official. While the United States, the European Union and others have accused Russia of using food as a weapon of war by worsening a global food crisis when it invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the draft communique does not specifically call out any countries.

"We're not seeking to turn this into a showdown in Russia or any other country," the second senior U.S. official said. "However abhorrent we and so many countries around the world find the actions of Moscow, we recognize this is a challenge that's bigger than one country," the official said. "We also know that our partners, especially in the global south, would rather hear a focus on solutions instead of fingerpointing."

Russia last month quit a deal that had allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain for the past year. The pact was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to help ease a global food crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are both leading grain exporters.

After Moscow quit it began targeting Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River and global grain prices spiked. Moscow has said that if its demands to improve its own exports of grain and fertilizer were met it would consider resurrecting the Black Sea agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023