Left Menu

Russia to cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September

Russia has already pledged to reduce its oil output by around 500,000 bpd, or some 5% of its oil production, from March until year-end. Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, which said on Thursday it would extend a voluntary cut in oil output of one million barrels per day for another month to include September.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:17 IST
Russia to cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September

Russia will cut oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day in September, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"Within the efforts to ensure the oil market remains balanced Russia will continue to voluntarily reduce its oil supply in the month of September, now by 300,000 barrels per day, by cutting its exports by that quantity to global markets," Novak said. Russia has already pledged to reduce its oil output by around 500,000 bpd, or some 5% of its oil production, from March until year-end.

Russia is the world's second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, which said on Thursday it would extend a voluntary cut in oil output of one million barrels per day for another month to include September. Oil prices have risen significantly since Russia and Saudi Arabia announced supply cuts in early July, with Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for their main export, climbing from around $76 a barrel to above $83 currently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023