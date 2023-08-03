"When BJP speaks about corruption it seems like Osama Bin Laden is speaking about non-violence," says AAP's Sanjay Singh

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's prediction that AAP would break the opposition alliance after the Delhi Services Bill was passed, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that when "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) speaks about corruption it seems like Osama Bin Laden is speaking about non-violence." "There is a saying: Sawan ke andhe ko sb kuch hara hara dikhta hai. In the same way a corrupt person finds corruption in everything and when BJP speaks about corruption it seems like Osama bin Laden is speaking about non-violence," Sanjay Singh told ANI.

He said that "The party which levelled Rs 70,000 corruption allegations against Ajit Pawar, the very next day they made him deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. The party which alleged a water scam against Himanta Biswa Sarma made him Chief Minister of Assam. Is there anything left in this party?" Shah today said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state on which Sanjay Singh said that "Today at 2 pm I heard that Amit Shah has become 'Nehruvadi" and said that Nehru is our ideal, remember Atal ji who always said give Delhi full statehood," he added.

Earlier today, while Amit Shah presented the Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha, he made a strong attack on the AAP government and said that the administrative arrangement in Delhi was working fine under various governments until a new party came to power in the national capital in 2015. He also asked the Opposition INDIA alliance to wisely support the bill and predicted that AAP would break the alliance after the bill was passed.

Taking a veiled dig at AAP, he said the aim of the party is not to work for people but to "fight" with the Centre. He also targeted AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the renovation of bungalows.

"In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows," Amit Shah said. With AAP a member of the I.N..D.I.A bloc of opposition parties, Amit Shah said they should support the bill on the basis of what is good for Delhi and not on any other consideration.

He said Delhi being the national capital has special provisions in Constitution. The ordinance on the control of services in Delhi was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees. Arvind Kejriwal has been seeking the support of opposition parties against the bill, especially in the Rajya Sabha.

Parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) are opposing the bill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)