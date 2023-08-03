MP: Priyank Kanoongo instructs higher-level officials to conduct probe into minor suicide case

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairman Priyank Kanoongo on Thursday instructed higher-level officials to conduct a probe into the suicide case of a minor, who ended her life after being troubled by molestation in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. "We have instructed SDOP (Sub-Divisional Officer of Police) that investigation into the matter should be done by at least DSP level or higher level officers," he further said.

Notably, a minor girl studying in class 12 died by suicide after being troubled by molestation in Lateri town in the district on Sunday (July 30). On the next day, after performing the last rites of the girl, the family had pasted a poster of 'house on sale' on their house wall after which the incident hit the headlines. "We spoke to the victim's parents, her siblings, the investigating officer probing the case, all other officers concerned and the doctor who performed the postmortem. The main issue that comes to light in the matter is that the FIR registered by the police is weak. Police have not mentioned the sections of the POCSO act in the FIR which is serious negligence," the NCPCR chairman said.

He further mentioned that a girl died by suicide as she was frustrated due to harassment and molestation in Lateri town of Vidisha district. "Her relatives didn't have trust in the police and administration, that's why I came here today to do fact-finding... After talking to the relatives and officials, the issue that came forward is there are some shortcomings in the police FIR...It is serious negligence," said Kanoongo.

When the NCPCR chairman came to know about the matter, he visited there and interacted with the family members, police and the other concerned persons. He added that they had also received a complaint that after the incident, when the FIR was not registered till evening, the locals staged a protest. During this, cases were filed against some youths, including minors.

The commission spoke with the minor who claimed that he was not involved in the incident and his name was wrongly mentioned in it. Besides, the victim's father said that the family members and relatives of the accused Aamir, who live in his neighbourhood, encroached on his land. The commission confirmed this with the SDM, the Tehsildar and instructed them to give back the rights of the victim's family on their land, Kanoongo added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)