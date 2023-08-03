Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Health Secretary instructs Chief Medical Officers to take steps to prevent conjunctivitis

Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar on Friday instructed Chief Medical Officers of the state to take steps for the prevention of conjunctivitis and to make people aware of the disease.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:24 IST
Uttarakhand: Health Secretary instructs Chief Medical Officers to take steps to prevent conjunctivitis
Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar on Friday instructed Chief Medical Officers of the state to take steps for the prevention of conjunctivitis and to make people aware of the disease. The Health Secretary has also given instructions to ensure availability of medicines in the hospitals.

"As you know, conjunctivitis (eye flu) disease is currently a major public health problem in the state. The disease may be caused due to allergy, bacterial or viral infection. Conjunctivitis is spread by contact with the eye fluids of an infected person and can be contagious," the Health Secretary said in his instruction. The instruction asked the officers to ensure the availability of essential medicines to treat the disease.

"For the prevention and control of conjunctivitis disease, ensure the availability of essential medicines at the hospital level. For the prevention of conjunctivitis, awareness should be created among the general public," the instruction said. Conjunctivitis cases in Uttarakhand have recently surged to almost 30%. Ophthalmologists have warned people against crowded places and self-medication. The experts also warned against self-medication. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023