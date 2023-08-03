Left Menu

Raja Bhaiya’s wife files response to divorce petition moved by MLA

The matter on Thursday adjourned for October 17 as the family court judge Shunali Gupta was on leave.

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:03 IST
UP's Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhanvi Singh filed her response to the divorce petition moved by her husband MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. He has sought a divorce from his wife Bhanvi Singh. The matter is pending before the Delhi's Saket court.

The matter on Thursday adjourned for October 17 as the family court judge Shunali Gupta was on leave. The counsel for Bhanvi Singh filed the reply to the petition. An application seeking transfer of the matter to the mediation centre has also been moved on her behalf.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh has moved a petition seeking divorce from his wife. The petition was filed in 2022. He has sought divorce on the ground of cruelty and desertion. Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has been married to Bhanvi Singh for the last 28 years.

He has alleged that Bhanvi Singh has left his matrimonial home and has refused to come back. He also alleged that she levelled false allegations against his family members which amounts to cruelty. The court had issued notice to Bhanvi Singh on the petition. She was directed to appear in person.

Her counsel advocate Kunal appeared before the court and sought time to file a reply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

